Not on her watch. President Donald Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, denies that she was sidelined from making TV appearances. Watch the video above.

CNN reported on Wednesday, February 22, that White House officials cut down Conway's interviews after she made multiple statements that contradicted Trump administration policies and stances. Hours later, Conway, 50, clapped back at the rumors during an appearance on FOX News' Hannity.

"Somebody is trying to start up trouble," she told host Sean Hannity. "I think there's some people trying to get in my way. I've also gobbled up a lot of other people’s TV opportunities so there’s some resentment on the outside, I believe. And folks just trying to use me as clickbait in a headline. I'm there to serve the president who is there to serve the American people. And I know very clearly what the portfolio includes, what I'm doing as a part of his senior team and I'm comfortable with that."

Conway said that "about five percent" of her job duties involves appearing on TV and that Trump, 70, is his own best messenger.

"I don't think think I have to explain myself if I’m not going to go on TV for a week," she continued. "If I’m out with four kids for three days looking at houses and schools — a lot of my colleagues aren’t trying to figure out how to be a mother of four kids, I assure you."

Conway has received backlash over the past couple of months. Last month, she was skewered for using the phrase "alternative facts" while trying to defend press secretary Sean Spicer's false claim that Trump had the biggest inauguration crowd in history.

Earlier this month, she also cited the nonexistent "Bowling Green massacre" during an interview with MSNBC. (She previously spoke about the fake incident in an interview with Cosmopolitan.com.) On February 14, Today's Matt Lauer told her that she made "no sense" when she suggested that Michael Flynn's resignation as the national security adviser was Trump's decision. In actuality, the administration knew that Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence about speaking with the Russian ambassador weeks earlier.

