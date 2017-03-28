Kelsey Grammer and Camille Grammer arrives at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Salute To Icons Honoring Doug Morris held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 30, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kelsey Grammer is denying his ex-wife Camille Grammer’s recent claims that “he refuses to coparent” their two kids, Mason, 15, and Jude, 12. In an exclusive statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 28, the Frasier alum claims differently.



“The former Mrs. Grammer’s repeated statements about coparenting are a lie. The custody of the children is shared 50/50,” the award-winning actor’s statement to Us reads. “We do communicate about the children but I refuse to speak with her directly.” According to Kelsey, a therapist told him that he doesn’t need to talk to Camille.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

As previously reported by Us Weekly, Camille slammed her ex-husband during at the Impact Awards in L.A. on March 11, telling reporters that Kelsey “refuses to coparent” and that she wishes “for the kids that he would grow up and mature.” The Bravo star made similar comments during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! in January.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, was married to the TV icon, 62, from 1997 to 2011. Kelsey is currently married to his fourth wife, Kayte Walsh, with whom he shares two children.

A source close to Camille tells Us in response to Kelsey’s statement: “She stands by her statements on coparenting.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!