Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner And A$AP Rocky Couple Up For Concert (Star Magazine)



Aaron Rodgers' Quarterback Workout Revealed (Men's Fitness)

Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Prepares For Third Child (RADAR Online)

Katie Holmes Is All About the Double Denim (OK! Magazine)



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.