Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky ‘Weren’t Really Official’

Despite being romantically linked for more than a year, Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky weren’t exclusively dating. "Kendall and ASAP weren’t seeing each other a lot. They weren’t really official, but were obviously dating,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. "Their schedules are really hard.”

Us Weekly first reported that the duo were spending time together in July 2016. One month later, their fling had progressed into “full-on dating,” an insider told Us at the time. The pair were seen getting cozy at the 2017 Met Gala in May, where Kim Kardashian shared a Snapchat photo of the rapper grabbing Kendall’s butt as sister Kylie Jenner took a photo.

Recently, the 21-year-old supermodel has been “hooking up” with Los Angeles Clippers player Blake Griffin, a source confirmed to Us last week. "Kendall and Blake are definitely dating and hooking up,” said the insider. "They are having a good time together.”

Still, the new couple will likely take their time getting to know each other before defining the relationship. "It’s a little early to call them boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source previously told Us. "Kendall won’t settle down soon – she is busy and likes her freedom."



Us Weekly exclusively revealed on September 7 that Griffin and his fiancée, Brynn Cameron, split in July. "They ended things on good terms,” a source told Us of the former couple, who share son Ford, 4, and daughter Finley, 12 months. “They are still friends while raising their son and daughter.”

