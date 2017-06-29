Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner is apologizing for selling T-shirts featuring Notorious B.I.G’s and Tupac’s faces on them. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, took to Twitter after being slammed on social media by fans and Biggie’s mom, Voletta Wallace.

“These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists,” Jenner wrote in a statement shared on Twitter. “We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in anyway. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all the images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry.”



I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Her apology comes after Wallace slammed the Jenner sisters on Instagram earlier in the day.

“I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this,” Biggie’s mother captioned an Instagram post of the shirts. “The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!”

As previously reported, the since-pulled garments were black T-shirts featuring the rappers’ images as well as Kendall and Kylie’s, and the letters “KK.” Each shirt was priced at $125.

Fans slammed the designers for being "uneducated" and having "no respect."

#CurrentMood A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Jun 29, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

Kelly Osbourne has also bashed the reality personalities. Osbourne Photoshopped a photo of a T-shirt with Kendall and Kylie on it, and her giving them the finger, which she shared on Instagram and hashtagged “#currentmood.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!