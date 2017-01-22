Kendall Jenner sighting with Asap Rocky at a flea market on January 22, 2017 in Paris, France. Credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images

Reunited and it feels so good! Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky reignited dating rumors when they were spotted shopping together at a flea market in Paris on Sunday, January 22.

The 21-year-old supermodel, who is in the City of Light for Paris Fashion Week, was photographed chatting with the "L$D" rapper, 28, as they walked around the Parisian streets. She kept warm in a brown fur coat, a black sweater, faded jeans and black heels, a more toned-down look than the see-through top she wore over star-shaped nipple pasties the previous day. Rocky, meanwhile, donned a long black jacket, a plaid shirt, bright red pants and black leather Gucci shoes.

The pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions since February 2016, when Rocky attended Jenner's PacSun launch in New York City. They've both stayed mum on the status of their relationship, however, and Jenner has since been linked to Los Angeles Lakers point guard Jordan Clarkson and Memphis Grizzlies small forward Chandler Parsons.



"Kendall isn't in a serious relationship with anyone right now," a source tells Us Weekly. "She's just casually dating."



Last week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her close friend Bella Hadid attended a NYC concert honoring late music executive A$AP Yams. Rocky and Hadid's ex The Weeknd, who is now dating Selena Gomez, both performed at the January 18 event. A day earlier, Jenner and Rocky were spotted shopping with Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Tyga, at a jewelry store in Manhattan's Diamond District.

