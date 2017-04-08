Kendall Jenner covered her face from paparazzi as she returned home to Los Angeles on Friday, April 7, after Pepsi pulled the controversial protest-themed commercial she starred in.

The supermodel, 21, wore a leopard-print coat, a black shirt, black leather pants and white sneakers as she arrived at Los Angeles International Airport after spending some time overseas for Paris Fashion Week. She kept her eyes hidden behind a pair of black sunglasses and placed her left hand over her face as her bodyguard escorted her to a car outside the airport.

Diabolik / Splash News

Jenner's outing came just two days after Pepsi pulled its headline-making commercial from the airwaves and issued an apology. The ad showed Jenner ending a riot by offering a can of Pepsi to a police officer. Many viewers accused the company of exploiting the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Pepsi was trying to protect a global message of unity, peace and understanding," the company said in a statement. "Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star "feels horrible" about the backlash. A production insider added, "Kendall had zero involvement in the creative process. The spot was finalized prior to signing her as a spokesperson."



Jenner has yet to publicly comment on the controversy, though she has deleted all of her social media posts related to the Pepsi campaign.



