Kendall Jenner: 'I've Always Been the Different One' Among My Sisters

Kendall Jenner doesn't care about the glitz and glam — so she claims, anyway. In her May 2017 cover story for Harper's Bazaar, the supermodel opened up about why she separates herself from her famous sisters, the Kardashians.



Camilla Akrans

"I've always been the different one. I mean, I'm a girl and I like being a girl, but I've just never been into it like they have. I think I get that from my dad," Kendall, 21, told the magazine, referencing her father, the former Olympian who transitioned from Bruce to Caitlyn Jenner in 2015. "I'd say I'm more a Jenner than a Kardashian."



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In fact, the Victoria's Secret Angel considers herself a tomboy. "I had a phase where I wore boys' clothes," she said. "I was always hanging out with guys. I've always connected with guys more."

It's no surprise that the Kardashian-Jenner clan are one of the most famous families in the history of reality television. Kendall, however, doesn't look at her parents or sisters that way. "I don't think of it as 'the Kardashians' in quotes," she told the publication. "I think of it as my family. It's probably hard for anyone else to understand that, but it's so normal for me."

Fame comes with a price, though. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's love life is often a hot topic. Through the years, she has been linked to former One Direction singer Harry Styles, rapper A$AP Rocky and Los Angeles Lakers player Jordan Clarkson, among others.



But Kendall insists she's presently single. "I'm not marrying anyone. I'm not engaged. There's nothing long-term of serious like that in my life," she told Harper's Bazaar. "If I'm not fully, fully in it with someone, why would I make it public to everyone else? If I don't even know what it is, why would I let the world know?"

