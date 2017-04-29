Somebody's on Fyre! Kendall Jenner may be taking some heat for her promotion of the disastrous Fyre Festival but that didn't stop the model from posting a sexy Instagram photo on Saturday, April 29.

"Playing dress up," she captioned the provocative mirror selfie that shows her standing in front of an unmade bed in what looks like a hotel room while covering her breasts with one arm. The 21-year-old wears a hat and jeans and some amazing with waist-high orange boots.

playing dress up A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Jenner, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajowski, Hailey Baldwin and other models faced criticism on social media for endorsing the music festival in the Bahamas and encouraging fans to scoop up the pricey tickets.

The event, which was created by Ja Rule and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland, was advertised as a luxury Coachella-like festival on the Exumas islands but after the reality failed to live up the hype — by a large margin — it was canceled on its first weekend.

The cofounders said in a statement on Saturday, April 29, that they "simply weren't ready for what happened next, or how big this thing would get."

Fyre marks the second time this month that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been entangled in controversy.

The model was featured in a Pepsi commercial that received social media backlash from people accusing it of exploiting the Black Lives Matter movement. Pepsi pulled the ad on Aprl 5, one day after its release.

Her father, Caitlyn Jenner, later defended his daughter, saying she "felt sorry for" her after "all hell broke loose."

