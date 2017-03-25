And she’s got a great sense of humor, too! Kendall Jenner jokingly recreated four iconic pieces of performance art in a fun video for W magazine published on Thursday, March 23.



The 21-year-old model impressively keeps her composure as she deadpans her hope to break out as a performance artist, citing icons like Marina Abramovic and Yoko Ono as inspirations.

“I’ve always wanted to be an artist,” she says to the camera in the 2-minute clip. “I mean, being a supermodel’s great. Flying on private jets, Karl [Lagerfeld]’s my friend … but I think my soul is being an artist. I mean, when you’re a model you’re a mannequin for other people. I want to be a director of my own vision now.”

W Magazine/ YouTube

The scene then cuts to Jenner sitting on the floor a la Ono’s 1964 “Cut Piece,” in which various visitors continue to snip away at articles of her clothing using a pair of scissors.

But for Jenner, her attempt to replicate the piece, which “challenges power dynamics between women and men, performer and audience,” resulted in a less than excited reaction from onlookers.

“No, that’s a $10,000 dress!” someone — presumably someone from wardrobe — cries as she rushes to stop the performance art piece.

At another point in the clip, Jenner and BFF Gigi Hadid first go back-to-back and then face-to-face to recreate Marina Abramovic and Ulay’s “Relation in Time” and “Aah.”

The pair intone “Ahh” to each other in various octaves before Jenner finally breaks characters, asking Hadid, 21, if she has wrinkles when she puts her face a certain way. “Yeah, gross,” Hadid responds.

Watch the video above to see more of Jenner’s deadpan comedic antics!

