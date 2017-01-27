Kendall Jenner cheers on her Sierra Canyon HS Trailblazers as they win the state championship at The Home Depot Center in Carson, CA, in 2011. Credit: London Ent/Splash News

Kendall Jenner was no Ferris Bueller. The supermodel, now 21, took to her blog on Friday, January 27, to share the “wildest thing” she ever did in high school.

“I’ve grown up a lot since then, but I feel like, personality-wise at least, I was pretty similar to how I am now,” the Estée Lauder spokeswoman reflected, sharing that her famous parents, Caitlyn and Kris Jenner, were relatively relaxed when it came to high school parties. “Because my parents weren't very strict, Ky[lie] and I were super responsible. We could've had parties ourselves if we wanted, but we really just didn't care to. We'd invite a bunch of people over to hang out but it was never a rager, lol.”



So what was the wildest thing she ever did?



Kendall, who was homeschooled for a majority of her teens, shared that the craziest thing she ever did “during that time was fib to my parents about where I was at night.”

The model explained that she had a boyfriend at the time and was too scared to confess to her parents about her relationship.



“My dad didn't really know I had a boyfriend! Even though my mom had an idea, I was really weird about telling them because I thought I'd get in trouble,” she explained, adding that she’s “glad my parents trusted me enough to let me have a good high school experience.”

Kendall and her equally famous younger sister Kylie (as fans well appreciate) also spent a majority of their free time recreating music videos — never forget when they ran through Calabasas lip-synching to Taylor Swift’s “Better Than Revenge"!



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



