Kendall Jenner Shares Throwback Pic Amid Pepsi Controversy

Kendall Jenner posted a throwback photo of herself and sister Kylie Jenner amid her Pepsi commercial controversy.

The supermodel, 21, shared a pic of the two wearing matching white tops and beaded braids via her app on Thursday, April 6.



"I can't remember anything about this picture but I still love it — the colors are all so vibrant," she wrote. "It looks like Ky and I were riding on a little carousel. And, judging by the braids, we're either on vacation or had just gotten back. Cuties!" Kylie, 18, also posted the pic on her app and Instagram.



Kendall has been receiving backlash all week for her involvement in the company's new ad, where she ends a riot by simply offering a police officer a can of Pepsi. Many were outraged by the insensitive concept and believed it made light of social movements. In response, Pepsi pulled the ad and issued an apology.

"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue," the statement read. "We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kendall "feels horrible" about the situation. "Kendall had zero involvement in the creative process," the source said. "The spot was finalized prior to signing her as a spokesperson."

