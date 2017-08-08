Kendall Jenner Slams Report She Didn't Tip at Brooklyn Bar

Kendall Jenner is defending herself after being accused of not tipping again.



Last week, Baby’s All Right, a Brooklyn restaurant, posted a photo of a receipt in the model’s name for $24 with no tip included. “Don’t forget to tip your bartender,” the restaurant captioned the since-deleted post on their official Instagram account, along with a smiley face.



But Jenner, 21, hit back on Twitter, claiming she paid the tip in cash instead of with her credit card. “damn, i guess next time we won't tip in cash,” she wrote on Monday, August 7.



This isn’t the time the E! reality star has been accused of stiffing a server. In August 2014, Jenner made headlines when dining at Mercer Kitchen in SoHo with Hailey Baldwin. A waitress tweeted that after the girls left without paying, Jenner threw cash in her face when she chased them down.



Kris and Caitlyn Jenner’s daughter also denied that incident on Twitter, saying, “These rumors r absolutely ridiculous! I would never throw money in anyone's face or act that disrespectfully. I was raised better than that."



