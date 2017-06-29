Not on her watch! Notorious B.I.G’s mom, Voletta Wallace, slammed Kendall and Kylie Jenner on Thursday, June 29, for using her late son’s and Tupac’s faces on their T-shirt line.

“I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this,” she captioned an Instagram post of the shirts. “The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!”

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

The famous sisters, who have a clothing line together, were selling three black T-shirts with Tupac and Biggie’s faces on it as well as theirs and the letters “KK.” Each shirt was priced at $125. The reality stars also have a shirt with Pink Floyd’s iconic Dark Side of the Moon cover on it.

Wallace’s followers also slammed the Jenner sisters in the comments section of her post. “These girls are seriously so f--king uneducated,” one person write, while another added: “The pathetic generation of now a days has no respect.”

Since Wallace’s post, however, the shirts are no longer available on the website. As noted by TMZ, it’s unclear if the shirts sold out, or if they were removed from the site.

Kendall and Kylie have yet to acknowledge the backlash or publicly respond to Wallace.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!