They've come a long way! Kendra Wilkinson celebrated the ninth anniversary of meeting her husband, Hank Baskett, on Tuesday, March 21, by posting a sweet note on Instagram.

The Girls Next Door alum, 31, and Baskett, 34, tied the knot at her former home, the famed Playboy Mansion in L.A., in June 2009. They are now parents of son Hank IV, 7, and daughter Alijah, 2.

"9 years ago I met the person who would take me all the way to the top and hold me there even during the weakest times. We met that day out on the golf course and knew he was mine," Wilkinson captioned an Instagram photo of the couple on Tuesday. "Even with a little bump in the road, nothing or nobody can be greater or make me feel more successful than @hank_baskett Imperfection is where great change and growth happens with us."

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed in July 2014, Wilkinson threw her wedding ring in the toilet after she discovered that Baskett allegedly had an affair with transgender model Ava Sabrina London while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant with their second child. The following year, he told his side of the story during an episode of Marriage Boot Camp.

"I walked up to a couple out of the grocery store, and I smelled weed. I just asked, 'Hey, can I buy some?'" he tearfully told Wilkinson at the time. "A guy handed me a number. I thought it was another situation I was going where there was going to be a couple there. I was not going there for what this person has alleged. I was not going there for that."

Wilkinson and Baskett overcame the ordeal and are looking forward to the future together. "We are true best friends who f--k good, fight good, golf good, BBQ and drink beer good," Wilkinson wrote on Tuesday. "Thank you Hank for being there on the golf course that day and being that shy guy. Thank u for my happiness and our children... here's to eternity."

