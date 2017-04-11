Don’t mess with mama bear. Kendra Wilkinson took to Instagram to clap back at haters who apparently criticized her for sharing a picture of her 2-year-old daughter, Alijah, wearing no bathing suit top at the beach during a family vacation in Hawaii.

Wilkinson, who also shares son Hank Jr., 7, with husband Hank Baskett, did not hold back in her heated rant. "Wow by my last post I just exposed all you sick f--ks. Sexualizing a child is NOT ok. Even I you said, what are you thinking posting that? YOU are just as bad as a pedo," she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding up her middle finger. "All you people living in your cages, sit the f--k down and re think life. Oh wait life is already over for you. So we should be living in a cage because of sick f--ks who think of children that way??? So they run our lives now."

The Kendra on Top star added: "Man, this world is more f--ked up than I thought. I'll go ahead and go back to my vacation."

Though Wilkinson deleted the post featuring her little girl, she uploaded a sweet shot of herself, her kids and bestie Jessica Hall later on during their tropical getaway. “Hawaiin vibes,” she captioned the group pic.

Hawaiian vibes. A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Apr 10, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

The former Playboy model’s sunny spring break escape comes just weeks before her new WE tv show, Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition, premieres on Friday, April 28. She is appearing on the series with her mother, Patti Wilkinson. Despite multiple attempts to put their differences aside, they have feuded in the public eye for years.

When Kendra — who has accused Patti of selling stories about her to tabloids — appeared on Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars with her husband in 2015, her mother stopped by to discuss the mother-daughter duo’s rocky relationship. “I get the impression, the feeling, that you hate me,” Patti told Kendra, to which the Sliding Into Home author replied, “The devil has eaten your soul! The devil has eaten your soul! The devil has eaten your soul!”

