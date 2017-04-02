A wild weekend for Kendra Wilkinson. The former Playboy model took her son, Hank IV, to bingo night for some mother-son bonding time over the weekend, as seen in some adorable snaps of the pair on Instagram on Saturday, April 1.

The 31-year-old mom shared a series of images documenting the pair’s fun Friday night, telling fans that she had the “best time.”

“Had the best time with Lil Hank last night at mother/son bingo night,” she wrote. “He of course won the second game and we celebrated n got our prizes which were a bean bag chair n 2 bottles of wine for me 😜. The bonding time was incredible … we talked about the new book he is reading and how in&out is the best. Mama even won the burping contest n he thought it was hilarious. LOL. My heart is happy and fulfilled waking up this morning. I can't stop smiling. 😃😃😃😃.”

In the accompanying photos, Wilkinson poses with the two bottles of wine while Hank, 7, lounges in his new blue bean bag chair. In another shot, an announcer looks as though he’s asking Hank a few questions while Wilkinson looks on proudly.

But perhaps one of the most adorable photos shows the pair posing for a selfie with a giant In-N-Out burger in the frame.

And Lil Hank isn’t the only Hank that Wilkinson is gushing about these days. Just last month, Wilkinson shared a sweet post to Instagram in honor of the ninth anniversary of meeting her husband, Hank Baskett.

John Parra/Getty Images

“9 years ago I met the person who would take me all the way to the top and hold me there even during the weakest times,” she captioned a picture of the two of them. “We met that day out on the golf course and knew he was mine. Even with little bump in the road, nothing or nobody can be greater or make me feel more successful than @hank_baskett. … Thank u for my happiness and our children … here’s to eternity 🍻.”

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2009, are also parents of daughter Alijah, 2.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!