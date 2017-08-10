Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kendrick Lamar doesn’t want problems. The rapper opened up about collaborating with Taylor Swift on their 2014 hit “Bad Blood” and confessed that he had no idea that the lyrics were allegedly about Katy Perry.

"No, I wasn't aware of that, bro,” Lamar told Rolling Stone in an interview published on Wednesday, August 9. "No! On the record, no. Which makes it even more funny now, for sure.”



The “Humble" rapper added that the ongoing drama between the two pop stars is more than he cares to take on as his own. "That's far beyond my concern,” he said. "I have to stay away from that, for sure. That's some real beef.”

Swift and Perry have been at odds since 2013, when Perry hired backup dancers from Swift’s tour. The “Shake It Off” singer spoke about the song’s meaning in a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, although she didn’t name Perry directly. "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour," Swift told the magazine. "She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me."

During a May 22 appearance on the Late Late Show’s Carpool Karaoke special, Perry opened up about the infamous feud. "There's a situation,” she said. "Honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it.”

Perry went on to explain that she attempted to reach out to Swift after the incident. "I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me," Perry claimed. "I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I'm like, 'OK, cool, cool, cool. That's how you want to deal with it? Karma!”

However, a Swift source recently told Us Weekly that she wants to stay out of the drama. "“She honestly wants no part of this, that’s why she avoids talking about it,” says the friend. “She doesn’t want to engage.”

It seems Perry has also moved on from the disagreement in recent weeks. During an appearance on Australia's Today show on July 19, the "Swish Swish" singer wished Swift well. "I love her, I always have," she said. "We've had our differences but I just continue to say, 'God bless her on her journey.'"

