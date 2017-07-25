Kenya Moore took to Instagram on Monday, July 24, to mourn the loss of her paternal grandmother, Doris Grant.

"Today I lost the only woman in the world who has ever loved me unconditionally," the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, captioned a slideshow of six photos with Grant. "My grandmother who raised me from 3 days old passed away. Thank you Jehovah for sending me your Angel who taught me everything I know about love, compassion, strength, kindness, selflessness, forgiveness, family, education, brains over beauty, inner beauty, strength, respect for your elders, being true to myself....she has helped mold me into the woman I am. She truly was my best friend."



Courtesy Kenya Moore/Instagram

Moore, who secretly wed restaurateur Marc Daly in June, told fans that her grandmother died after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. "But her heart and spirit never failed her," she wrote. "Thank you Jehovah for allowing my last moment with her last month to be the last and for her to have met my loving husband. I truly believe she waited until she knew that I finally found someone to love and cherish me the way she did. She could not rest until she knew I would be taken care of by someone who deserved me. She didn't recognize me at first but when I introduced them but she lit up with so much joy that my heart became overwhelmed. She approved and it was the happiest day of my life."

As often documented on RHOA, the Celebrity Apprentice alum has been estranged from her parents, Ronald and Patricia, for years. Her grandmother has always been a ray of sunshine, though.

"Thank you momma for being the best woman I have ever met in my life," Moore continued. "Thank you for approving of me and thank you for letting the world know how proud you are of me. I thank you for my life. I owe the world to you. I know you will never leave my side in life or after. I am eternally grateful to you. Thank you for loving me. #unconditionallove #God #gonebutneverforgotten #family #myangel."

