Oops, Kenya Moore just spilled some scorching hot tea. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, shared her thoughts about costar Phaedra Parks’ lie bombshell on the recently wrapped ninth season of the hit Bravo series. See what she had to say in the video above!

Speaking with New York’s Power 105.1 on Friday, May 12, the former Miss USA said that she suspected the truth would eventually be revealed. As fans saw on the explosive fourth and final part of RHOA’s season 9 reunion on Sunday, May 7, Parks, 43, admitted to telling her BFF Porsha Williams that her ex-friend Kandi Burruss and Burruss’ husband, Todd Tucker, had planned on drugging Williams, 35, and taking her home — despite the fact that it wasn’t true.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

“I knew it was coming. I see right through all of those girls. I knew it was all gonna come out because I think, first of all, Porsha didn’t have another play because she got all the heat for repeating it even though we learned that Phaedra made it up,” Moore explained on Friday morning. “But [Porsha] said it, so [she has] to be responsible for the things that [came out of her] mouth.”

The Kenya Moore Haircare founder also noted that Burruss’ business endeavors could have taken a hit if viewers had believed Parks and Williams’ story. “Kandi is a megabrand. She’s a wife, she’s a mother, she’s a daughter. She has her sex toy line,” Moore said. “And Kandi’s always been, bar none, the fan favorite of the show for the last I don’t know how many years. Yes, she has. That’s a fact. Fan favorite.”

Annette Brown/Bravo

Asked if she thinks Burruss should sue Parks (a working attorney) for the lie, Moore replied, “I think that’s up to Kandi. What [Phaedra said] was damaging, but I think the whole world knows now that was a lie and so I think that’s retribution enough.”



An insider previously told Us Weekly that Bravo and Parks, who has been a mainstay on RHOA for seven seasons, have parted ways since the reunion aired. “Phaedra is not coming back as of now,” a source told Us. “Bravo is not planning to ask her back.” (Bravo had no comment.)

Not surprisingly, Moore — who has butted heads repeatedly with Parks throughout several seasons of the reality show — is happy that the Secrets of a Southern Belle author isn’t returning.

“I feel like she got what she deserved,” the “Gone With the Wind Fabulous” singer said. "I feel like your lies will catch up to you. I don’t believe in revenge and stuff like that. I just believe in karma.”

For her part, Parks apologized to both Burruss and Williams during the reunion, acknowledging that she "shouldn't have repeated it."

