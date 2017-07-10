Kenya Moore is slowly sharing more about her new husband, Marc Daly. The Real Housewife of Atlanta surprised fans when she got married on Saturday, June 10, in St. Lucia. While his identity was a mystery at the time they wed, Moore has recently started opening up about him.

On Sunday, July 9, the reality star, 46, shared a close up photo of herself and her businessman spouse on a boat overlooking the water, captioning the image: “#baeday.”

Although Daly is wearing sunglasses and a hat that partially obscures his face, the Bravo reality star looks very happy.

“I married the love of my life and the best man I've ever known,” she told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, June 21. “I never believed I could be this happy! I want to thank everyone who made my day special. I felt so beautiful in my Pallas Couture dress! It was a magical day.”



On Father’s Day, June 18, Moore revealed her spouse is a father himself, and that their romance first began in December 2016. “To my husband, Happy Father's Day to you and all the great Dads. We met a year ago but didn't speak again until December. Since we reconnected you have been my everything, my one and only, my heart...I love you,” she captioned a stunning black-and-white photo from their wedding, along with the hashtags #devotedwife #family #happyfathersday #truelove #bliss.”

In a wedding photo she shared of them holding hands on the beach, she revealed her husband’s name for the first time on Tuesday, June, 20. "Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. My #rideordie #bonnieandclyde thank you @pallascouture for my amazing wedding dress #fairytale,” she wrote.

Before marrying Daly, Moore previously dated Matt Jordan.

