Speaking her truth. Kesha became emotional while explaining the significance behind her new album, Rainbow.

“I feel so much [love] right now, I can’t even. I was backstage dancing and punching stuff and crying and like [I feel] so many emotions all the time, right now,” the “Praying” singer, 30, told Robin Roberts on Good Morning America on Wednesday, August 9.



When the morning show anchor, 56, asked Kesha to disclose the meaning behind her forthcoming record, which discusses heavy topics including suicide and depression, the “TiK ToK” songstress broke down in tears. “It’s so personal,” she said. “I’ve written very song on this album, and they’re all so personal and this song [“Praying”] I think is just really important because it talks about me personally going through something very hard — lots of very hard things — making it through, not giving up and finding empathy on the other side, which is incredibly hard sometimes. It’s difficult.”

As previously reported, Kesha filed a lawsuit in 2014 against music producer Dr. Luke, alleging that he had drugged her and was physically, sexually and mentally abusive, which he has since denied. In February 2016, Sony denied Kesha’s request to be released from her contract and she dropped the lawsuit in August of that year.



Roberts asked Kesha to discuss how music has helped her cope with the troubling experience with Dr. Luke. “I think this record has quite literally saved my life,” she revealed. “I hope you guys like it and I hope you can hear it and I hope it helps people. I’ve always found the hope in the bright colors and I wanted to bring that more into my everyday life.”

