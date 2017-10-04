Kesha Gushes Over Boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter: He’s ‘Such a Pure Soul’

LAX/Star Max/GC Images

Although Kesha wasn't initially sure about her now-boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter when they met, he managed to change her mind without words. "He kissed me, and it was the nicest kiss I ever had," the singer recalled to Rolling Stone in an interview published on Wednesday, October 4. "I was like, 'Wow, you're such a pure soul. Holy s--t.’ And I knew from that moment, 'I gotta hold on to you.'"

While the couple is more than content living together in Venice with Kesha's three cats, the singer isn't opposed to relocating her life in the future. "I don't know if I'm ever going to stay in any one place for a couple years at a time," she said. "I want to live on an island in the Caribbean, on a boat at some point, like that's a goal. But I don't know how my cats would feel about it."

Although the two have kept their relationship relatively under wraps in recent years, the "Praying" singer gushed over Ashenfelter early on in their relationship. "He's really, a really sweet human being," she said during an On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview in June 2014. "I’m very happy to have him in my life."

During the interview with Rolling Stone, Kesha also opened up about her friendship with Taylor Swift, who donated $250,000 toward her expenses during Kesha's highly-publicized trial against producer Dr. Luke, who she sued in 2014 alleging he raped her, among other claims (all of which he denied.) Swift, says Kesha, is a "f--king sweetheart," and "very genuine, extremely generous, picks up the phone every time I call her."



Kesha quipped: "My mom doesn't even always pick up the phone!"

