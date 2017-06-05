Bill Cosby arrived at court on Monday, June 5, with his TV daughter Keshia Knight Pulliam by his side for the first day of his sexual assault trial.

Cosby, 79, and Pulliam, 38, who played Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992, walked arm-in-arm into the Montgomery County Courthouse in Pennsylvania early Monday morning. Cosby and Pulliam were smiling when they arrived, but he did not respond when someone asked how he was feeling, according to the Associated Press.

The comedian's spokesperson confirms to Us Weekly that Phylicia Rashad, who played Cosby's wife, Clair Huxtable, on The Cosby Show, will also appear in court on Monday, as will Johnny Taylor, the president of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Pulliam previously expressed her support for Cosby during an October 2015 interview with the Today show. "It's an unfortunate situation," she said of the 50-plus women who have brought sexual assault allegations against her TV dad. "And it's kind of still the same for me because that was never my experience with him."



During his court appearance on Monday, the actor faces charges that he allegedly drugged and assaulted former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004. He has vehemently denied Constand's allegations since she first went to the police in 2005.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!