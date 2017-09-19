BACKGRID

Kevin Hart was spotted filming his upcoming movie Night School in Clayton, Georgia, on Sunday, September 17, amid his extortion scandal.

The Get Hard actor, 38, was all smiles as he returned to the set, wearing a maroon polo shirt, tan khaki pants and brown leather shoes.

The same day, Hart's pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, who is expecting her first child and his third, stepped out in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old put her massive engagement and wedding rings on display as she rubbed her baby bump while taking their family dog Roxy to a local animal hospital.

The comedian made headlines over the weekend after an alleged extortionist claimed to have a "sexually provocative" video of him cheating on his wife during an August trip to Las Vegas. Hart — who shares daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 9, with ex-wife Torrei — apologized to Parrish and his children in a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, September 16.

"I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did," he told his 54.6 million followers. "And in doing that, I know that I'm going to hurt the people closest to me, who I've talked to and apologized to — that would be my wife and kids."



Amid the scandal, the comic's first wife, Torrei, told Inside Edition on Monday, September 18, that "lies and infidelity" ended their marriage in 2011. She did not directly address the latest cheating allegations, though she told the outlet, "If it happened to me, it could happen to anyone."



Hart publicly admitted to being unfaithful to Torrei in his 2013 stand-up comedy special, Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain. "Yes, people, I cheated. Am I ashamed of it? No, no I'm not," he said. "Do I wish I could take it back? No, no I don't."



