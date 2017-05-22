Now this would be an election. Kevin Hart joked to E! News that he plans on running against pal Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for president.

When asked if he’d vote for the Baywatch star -- who has said on numerous occasions that he’d run for a chance in the Oval Office in 2020 -- Hart said no since Johnson didn’t elect him as his running mate.

"You know what, because he didn't make me the vice president, no I do not [support him],” the funnyman told E!. “I’m mad about it. I was shoo-in! The world wanted to see that and he didn't go with me, so I'm not rooting for DJ."

"If Dwayne Johnson runs for president, I will be running for president the same year,” Hart added. “And I can announce my VP right now, and it's somebody I love — it's my son!" The comedian then jokingly instructed his son Hendrix, 9, to nod his head “yes.”

Hart’s comments come after Johnson, 45, confirmed during his Saturday Night Live monologue that he’s planning on running for president and had selected Tom Hanks as his running mate.

"It's funny, a lot of people have been telling me lately that I should run for President of the United States," the actor told Alec Baldwin during the May 20th season finale. "It's very flattering, but tonight I want to put this to rest and just say once and for all: I'm in. Starting tonight, I am running for the President of the United States."

Johnson then later retracted the confirmation, stating he was just kidding, but this isn’t the first time he’s declared his desire to run. The Moana star first made remarks on the matter to GQ magazine for its May 2017 cover story.

