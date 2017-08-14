A celebration of their love! Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, celebrated their first wedding anniversary with touching tributes they shared on Instagram on Sunday, August 13.

“Happy 1 year anniversary to this unbelievable wife of mine,” the 38-year-old comedian wrote alongside a stunning black and white snap of the couple sharing a sweet moment on their wedding day. Thank u for all that you do. Thank you for loving me & supporting me at the highest level...Thank you for loving & embracing my kids & the way you do...Thank you for turning my house into home...Thank you for simply making me Happy....You are & will forever be my ‘Rib’ ....1 year down & the rest of our life to go....Our family & our union is getting bigger & stronger & I love it!!!!! #Harts”

Parrish’s tribute to her “soulmate” was equally as touching.

"8.13.16 I'm Grateful to God everyday for putting us together,” she captioned the heartfelt post alongside a collage of photographs from their wedding day. Included in the collection of snaps was a gorgeous shot of Parrish’s white, semi-sheer, sleeveless, lace and tulle Vera Wang mermaid gown that she paired with a double-tier cathedral-length veil. “When it's real, no love/bond can ever be faked nor broken. My partner in life, My other half that makes me whole, My SOULMATE.♥ Thank you for always keeping a smile on my face.. I love you more everyday. 1 year down..Forever to go! #HartilyYours Happy 1 year anniversary babe! We made it!" she wrote. The expecting mother announced she was 20 weeks pregnant in a June 28 Instagram post.

Kevin and Parrish, 32, who got married on August 13, 2016, announced in an Instagram post on Mother’s Day that they were expecting their first child together, a boy. The Secret Life of Pets actor is already a father to daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 9, with whom he shares with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

“Celebrating Mother's Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother's Day. #Harts #Blessed” the Central Intelligence star wrote at the time.

In June, Parrish showed off her growing baby bump while vacationing with the Get Hard actor in Hawaii.

“#Hawaii #Harts,” Hart captioned the snap of the gorgeous couple enjoying some R &R.

And according to Parrish’s Instagram Stories, the duo have returned to Hawaii in celebration of their anniversary.

