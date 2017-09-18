Amid Kevin Hart's extortion case, the comedian's first wife, Torrei Hart, is speaking out about how his "lies and infidelity" ended their marriage.

"When I met him, he was selling sneakers. He started to get fame and I'm kind of feeling a little left behind. We grew apart," Torrei, 39, recalled of her split from Kevin, 38, during an interview with Inside Edition that aired on Monday, September 18.

The Get Hard actor has publicly admitted to being unfaithful to Torrei, who was his college sweetheart. "Yes, people, I cheated. Am I ashamed of it? No, no I'm not," he said in his 2013 stand-up comedy special, Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain. "Do I wish I could take it back? No, no I don't."



Torrei felt the jokes were made at her expense. "I have an ex-husband who has repeatedly used me in his stand-up routines. For years, I had to endure that," she told Inside Edition.

Since their 2011 divorce, Torrei has tried to maintain an amicable relationship with Kevin for the sake of their children, Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 9. (He and current wife Eniko Parrish are expecting his third child, a baby boy, later this year.)

Things became even more complicated last year when Parrish, 33, shared an Instagram photo from her and the Ride Along actor's wedding with the caption, "8 years together. 1 year married. Forever to go!" Fans were quick to point out that Kevin and Torrei divorced six years ago, prompting her to speculate whether his relationship with Parrish began before their split. "I can't say yes, I can't say no. All I can say is if it happened to me, it could happen to anyone," Torrei told Inside Edition.

Now, Kevin is making headlines amid accusations that he cheated on Parrish. TMZ reported that an alleged extortionist claims to have a video of the star cheating on his pregnant wife during a party-filled trip to Las Vegas in August. The extortionist is demanding millions of dollars in exchange for not releasing the "sexually provocative" video, according to the outlet. The FBI is reportedly investigating the case.

The comic asked Parrish and his children for forgiveness in an Instagram video posted on Saturday, September 16. "I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did," he told his 54.6 million followers. "And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids."

