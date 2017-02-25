My love 💙 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

Loved up! Khloé Kardashian shared a cute vacation photo with boyfriend Tristan Thompson from their romantic getaway to Jamaica via Instagram on Friday, February 24.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 32, wore a high-cut, white one-piece as she posed with an arm around her shirtless, muscled beau, 25, in the ocean. “My love,” she captioned the snap.

Last light of a great night! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

Earlier on Friday, the reality star shared a group photo, showing her getting a piggy back ride from the Cleveland Cavaliers player. “Last light of a great night!” she wrote.



The duo, who have been dating for five months, have been enjoying some down time in the tropical locale after touching down in Kingston earlier this month.

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

In addition to hitting the beach on Friday, the couple tried their hand at zip-lining at Mystic Mountain in Ocho Rios, and Khloe shared their adventures on Snap as they goofed around. “You look very handsome,” she told Thompson as he flexed his biceps during a silly moment.

The pair have also stayed busy hitting Kingston’s Fiction Fantasy nightclub last week, and stopping by Olympic legend Usain Bolt’s Tracks and Records store on Sunday, February 19.

Despite only recently finalizing her divorce from ex Lamar Odom in late December, Kardashian and Thompson are already talking marriage, a source previously told Us Weekly. Another insider confirms the Revenge Body host would “be happy about an engagement.”

