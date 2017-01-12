Her lips are sealed! Khloé Kardashian played "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" during her appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday, January 11. Watch the best moments in the clip above!

The two stars took turns asking each other personal questions, which they had to answer or eat a disgusting food item. James Corden, 38, kicked things off by asking the Revenge Body host, 32, which E! show is her least favorite: Rob & Chyna, I Am Cait or Sex With Brody.



Terence Patrick/CBS

She opted to give two answers rather than eat cod sperm. “I did not even know Sex With Brody was a show,” she joked of her former stepbrother Brody Jenner’s relationships talk show. “So I guess I would say Sex With Brody. I mean, and Rob & Chyna. I’ll say two.”



Terence Patrick/CBS

Next up, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star challenged the comedian to either name a celebrity who had been rude to him at a party or drink bird saliva. “I don’t know if I can drink it. Pierce Brosnan,” he blurted out. “I don’t think he’s a rude man, he just happened to be rude.” The CBS personality recalled that he once went to see U2 at L.A.’s Forum, and he moved into Brosnan’s area after the Die Another Day actor had been gone quite some time. “Me and my wife moved into this area and, literally, I’ve never felt anything like it. This arm went on here and just pushed me out the way, and I looked at him like that and he didn’t even glance at me,” Corden said. “He just moved back into his area."



Terence Patrick/CBS

Next, the funnyman put a bowl of fish eyes in front of the Strong Looks Better Naked author before asking, “Do you think O.J. [Simpson] did it?” Kardashian went straight for the disgusting dish. “This is a real fish eye, and I think there’s blood on that one. … Oh, my God, it f--king jiggles,” she screamed before cursing up a storm. “I don’t even eat red meat, let alone an eye.” After a few attempts, she finally got the fish eye down.



Finally, Kardashian got revenge on Corden for that question by quizzing him on who was the worst singer on "Carpool Karaoke." “I just think it’s so unfair to answer that. I mean, I could tell you who it is,” he said, before grabbing a chicken foot and stuffing it into his mouth.



