It’s no secret that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are head over heels for each other, but an insider tells Us Weekly that their relationship is “very serious.”



Although they’re long-distance, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 32, has cheered on the Cleveland Cavaliers hunk, 26, at many of his games this season. "She flies to see him almost every week,” the source tells Us. "Things are going really well. The relationship is very serious.”



Seth Browarnik/Startraksphoto.com

There’s a reason that Thompson rarely crops up in Kardashian’s social media photos, though. "Khloe and Tristan are trying to keep their relationship as private as they can,” the insider says.

The athlete has the approval of the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, too. "Her family loves seeing Khloe so happy,” the source adds.

The Good American denim designer, who has been dating Thompson since last fall, told ES Magazine in April that she’s “never been in this type of love” and that she would be thrilled to marry the basketball pro whenever he’s ready to propose. “I would love to have a family,” she continued. “We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I now for a fact that he would be an impeccable father.” (Thompson welcomed son Prince in December 2016 with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.)



She added that she’s not rushing to start a family, but she hopes it will happen when the timing is right. “I definitely want to be a mom,” Kardashian said. “But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen."

