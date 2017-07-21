Jeez! Khloé Kardashian was trolled on social media after O.J. Simpson was granted parole on Thursday, July 21. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has long been bullied over the rumor that Simpson is her real father. (Kardashian’s late dad, Robert Kardashian, was one of the disgraced football star’s attorneys during his infamous 1995 murder trial.)



"OJ runnin' right back into ya life #DaddysHome," one person commented on her Instagram on Thursday. Another added: "Stop taking selfies and go see your dad!"

Kardashian responded to the trolls, tweeting: "People are a--holes but I don't care lol I focus on the good."

One fan tweeted at Kardashian: "People are legit f--ked and it makes me angry."

The Revenge Body star responded: "They are all f--ked lol such a--holes. Hehe oh well.... I'm happy and they hatin."

As previously reported, Simpson received a unanimous vote from the parole board commissioners, and was granted parole on Thursday. The former athlete, now 70, served nine years of his 33-year sentence at Nevada’s Love Lock prison after being found guilty of kidnapping and armed robbery in Las Vegas in 2007.

“I’ve basically lived a conflict-free life,” Simpson said during the hearing. “I’m sorry to the people of Nevada. I take full responsibility … If I'd had better judgment, none of this would’ve happened. … I had no intent of committing a crime. … I’ve done my time.”

