Get it, girl! Khloé Kardashian praised her sister Kim’s fit figure in a post to Instagram on Wednesday, April 19, calling the Selfish author’s enviable curves “hands down [the] best body ever!”



“Well damn … she shut s--t down!!!” Khloé, 32, captioned a three-way split of Kim, 36, stepping out in a tiny nude-colored sports bra top and skin-tight, high-waist pants. “Hands down best body ever! S--t, I have to get my s--t together. If this isn’t motivation, then I don’t know what is!! Keeps you really look amazing!!! 👑👑👑”

In the images, Kim shows off an impressive glow and her newly styled shoulder-length, stick-straight hair. In two of the images, the middle Kardashian sister has a long beige-colored overcoat loosely slung over her shoulders.

Earlier in the day, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star caused a flurry on Twitter when she joked that her recent case of the flu had helped her lose weight fast.

“The flu can be an amazing diet,” Kim wrote of her unexpected slim-down just two weeks before the 2017 Met Gala in NYC on Monday, May 1. “So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown.”

Concerned fans and parents quickly took to Twitter to slam the reality star for her tweet.

“Now imagine saying that to your daughter after she gets sick …” one upset tweeter wrote, while another fumed, “It sends dangerous messages & supports not being healthy as a valid weight loss technique. But I wonder why eating disorders are so common.”

Kim has been working hard to shed her baby weight after giving birth to son Saint West, 16 months, in December 2015. “I think if you just really stay motivated and focused, the Atkins diet was so easy for me because there's so many sweets and treats that keep you satisfied along the way,” she told E! News in July 2016. “I think with the help of all of that it's been super easy."

