Not today! Khloé Kardashian went on a Snapchat rant on Sunday, February 5, after some fans criticized her for always documenting her workouts on the social media app.

"What bothers me so much about people is that I'm giving you guys my workouts on my snaps for free, so what the f--k?" the Revenge Body host, 32, said. She then hinted that the trolls were complaining that she only has access to luxury gyms and a personal trainer because of her wealth.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"Why the f--k are you still complaining and saying, 'If I had a trainer, if I had a gym,'" Kardashian continued. "Well, I don't have a gym. We're doing everything outside. I'm showing you guys how to do the workouts so you don't need a trainer. I'm using everything that I'm sure you guys have around the house, or improvise! What the f--k!"



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star jokingly ended her rant with a snarky message: "If only complaining burned calories, you guys would be some healthy motherf--kers. But to all the ones who appreciate my snaps, I love you and God bless."

Khloé's posts came a day after her sister Kim Kardashian's workout-related Snapchat rant. Kim, 36, shared a series of videos expressing her anger with Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian after they started their training session 30 minutes late, pushing back Kim's own meeting.

"OK, seriously, Kourtney and Khloé, f--k you!" the Selfish author said. "This is so rude! I have been sitting in my garage, waiting for the trainer, for 30 minutes. I do have a life."

