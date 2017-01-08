Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Get the limousine ready. Khloé Kardashian was invited to a fan's high school prom in a sweet video posted on Saturday, January 7, and she responded! PHOTOS: Khloe Kardashian's Body Evolution David LeCours asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 32, to accompany him to senior prom, writing on Twitter, "I have a HUGE question for you, so what do you say?" In the accompanying video, which has since garnered more than 2,700 likes, LeCours takes viewers inside his home in Agawam, Massachusetts. "So, there's been a question that's been on my mind for the last month or so, and it's who to bring to my senior prom," he explains. "My senior prom is April 28, 2017, and I'm inviting you. I know you're probably wondering, 'Why should I, Khloé Kardashian, go to prom with me, David LeCours?' But here are a few reasons why I think that you and I would be the most slay couple at prom." @khloekardashian I have a HUGE question for you, so what do you say?😉 pic.twitter.com/SOODzA0nGQ — David LeCours (@DDLECOURS) January 7, 2017



PHOTOS: Every Rapper and Athlete Khloe Kardashian Has Dated Clad in a black jacket from Kardashian's brother-in-law Kanye West's Yeezy fashion line, LeCours tells the reality star that they have a lot in common, including their passions for beauty products, fitness and taking selfies.



"You've never been to prom, and I know if we went to prom together, it'd be a night to remember," he adds. "So, what do you say, Khloé? Do you think you can come keep up with me at prom?"

Hours later, the Good American denim designer (who is dating NBA star Tristan Thompson) found the video and responded on Twitter, writing, "David!!! Why are you the cutest?!?!?! I am seeing if I can go! I won't know for a few weeks though. You are so bomb for this video!! ... You made my day boo!!!!!! We would have the best time!! I hope I can go! What would we wear?!?!"



LeCours then replied, "Girl we could wear whatever we want, we just have to slay, which I know we can definitely do."

David!!! Why are you the cutest?!?!?! I am seeing if I can go! I won't know for a few weeks though. You are so bomb for this video!! ❤️ https://t.co/F7iJ1evfBP — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 7, 2017

@khloekardashian I love you so so much!!!! Hoping you can be here, it'd be a blast! — David LeCours (@DDLECOURS) January 7, 2017

@DDLECOURS you made my day boo!!!!!! We would have the best time!! I hope I can go! What would we wear?!?! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 7, 2017

@khloekardashian Girl we could wear whatever we want, we just have to slay, which I know we can definitely do. — David LeCours (@DDLECOURS) January 7, 2017

