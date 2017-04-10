Feeling the love! Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable photo with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Sunday, April 9.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 32, posted a throwback polaroid picture to Instagram and simply captioned the cuddly snapshot “💕 US 💕.”

The candid picture was from the Cleveland Cavalier’s gold-themed 26th birthday party in March and showed the couple snuggling and laughing together.

💕 US 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq recently opened up to Us Weekly about her BFF’s romance with Thompson.

She said: "She is so unbelievably happy, and I couldn't be happier for her," before adding: “[She’s doing] amazing.”

Kardashian herself has admitted she’s hoping Thompson is Mr. Right.

"I think that’s why we are in relationships — to find The One,” she told Extra host Terri Seymour during a January 12 appearance on the show. “And, I mean, I am in love with him. I think he’s, like, the best. And yeah, so I hope so. Only time will tell.”

