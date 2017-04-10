Feeling the love! Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable photo with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Sunday, April 9.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 32, posted a throwback polaroid picture to Instagram and simply captioned the cuddly snapshot “💕 US 💕.”
The candid picture was from the Cleveland Cavalier’s gold-themed 26th birthday party in March and showed the couple snuggling and laughing together.
Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq recently opened up to Us Weekly about her BFF’s romance with Thompson.
She said: "She is so unbelievably happy, and I couldn't be happier for her," before adding: “[She’s doing] amazing.”
Kardashian herself has admitted she’s hoping Thompson is Mr. Right.
"I think that’s why we are in relationships — to find The One,” she told Extra host Terri Seymour during a January 12 appearance on the show. “And, I mean, I am in love with him. I think he’s, like, the best. And yeah, so I hope so. Only time will tell.”
