TGIF! Kick back, relax and catch up on this week’s best celeb interviews before the weekend! Khloé Kardashian talked about workouts with her sisters, Kathryn Hahn dished on her famous costars (including Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd!) and Jessica Alba opened up her makeup bag to Us Weekly Video. See this week’s highlights in the video above!

Everyone knows blood is thicker than water, but is it thicker than sweat? Khloé, 32, sat down with Us to spill her body transformation secrets. The star of E!’s Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian revealed that her equally fitness-obsessed older sis Kourtney, 37, is the perfect workout buddy. “Having someone that’s on your same level of working out, we’re like animals. It’s really nuts,” says the reality star.

Khloe Kardashian Models a Skintight Catsuit and Money Green Fur Jacket

Meanwhile Bad Moms star Kathryn Hahn, 43, gave Us the inside scoop on some of her favorite costars. According to Hahn, Paul Rudd is notorious for blaming everyone else for farts, her favorite onscreen kiss was with John C. Reilly, and the women of Parks and Recreation are the funniest people she’s ever worked with. Hahn couldn’t forget her Step Brothers costar Will Ferrell though! “He’s just so good,” she told Us. "Even his serious face! He destroys me.”

Rachel Bilson: What's in My Bag?

Plus, actress turned Honest Beauty Company entrepreneur Jessica Alba let Us peek inside her makeup bag. She shares her bag, filled with all the essentials, with daughters Honor, 8, and Haven, 5. “My first thing I do in the morning is I wake up and I put Honest facial oil on my face, and Haven now, every single morning, does the exact same thing,” she told Us. Like mother, like daughter!

For all of the highlights from this week, watch the entire video above!

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!

