His biggest fan! Khloé Kardashian cheered on her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at his NBA game before the couple went on a dinner date in Beverly Hills on Saturday, March 18.

The 32-year-old reality star supported the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26, at his game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. Kardashian wore an oversize black Givenchy hoodie as a dress, which she paired with thigh-high Gianvito Rossi boots and a silver Chanel bag. Kardashian sat courtside with her BFF Malika Haqq, and the pair were seen chatting and laughing.



The Revenge Body host shared a close-up photo on Snapchat of the massive bling on her left hand. She wore three massive diamond bands stacked on her ring finger. Kardashian was also spotted with a huge ring on her right hand.



After the game, Kardashian and Thompson headed to Ruth’s Chris Steak House for a date night. When they were exiting the restaurant, the athlete, who changed into a green bomber jacket, white shirt and jeans, led the way and held Kardashian’s hand to guide her to the car.

Although the pair have been dating since last fall, the NBA star made his Keeping Up With the Kardashians debut last week. In the episode, Kim Kardashian expressed her doubts about their relationship. “So I see pictures of Khloé with some NBA player, and even though I know not to believe everything on the internet, Khloé and a NBA player do not go hand in hand,” she said, later adding that Thompson is “a little young.”



Later in the show, Thompson finally meets the Kardashian family for the first time and he’s briefly shown hugging Kim backstage at Kanye West’s Miami concert.

Now, a few months later, the couple are getting super serious. “They’ve talked about getting married,” an insider told Us Weekly in February. Another source added, “Tristan is unbelievably good to her.”

