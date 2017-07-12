Carrying their weight! Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, got in a couples workout on Tuesday, July 11, as seen in a video the reality star posted on her Instagram account.

Seth Browarnik/StartraksPhoto.com

"Because we got taco 🌮 Tuesday tonight!” Kardashian, 33, wrote alongside the clip that showcases the fit couple doing a variety of toning and weight exercises. The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26, commented on the post with two flexed arm emojis.

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Although Kardashian has previously discussed wanting to keep her relationship private, she has been posting more about Thompson on social media in recent months. After the NBA star helped her family throw her a surprise birthday party on Sunday, June 25, the Good American designer gushed over Thompson in an Instagram post. "It's actually hard to put into words how special I feel and it's mainly because of this man right here!” she wrote two days later, alongside a photo of the two holding hands. "Thank you baby for treating me like a Queen every single day! Thank you to all of my friends and family for helping surprise me and for being the best anyone could ask for!!"

It seems that her beau has the support of her friends and family as well. While Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner have been spotted sitting courtside at Thompson’s games, Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq told Us Weekly exclusively that she thinks the couple could go the distance. "Tristan and Khloe have a really amazing relationship,” she told Us in June. "I think the sky is the limit for them.”

Kardashian, recently opened up to ES magazine about wanting to start a family with Thompson. "We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father,” she said, referencing Thompson's son Prince, who he welcomed in December 2016 with his ex Jordan Craig. “I definitely want to be a mom, but I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”

