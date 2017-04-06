Clearing the air. Khloé Kardashian and her former stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner, met up to talk about why they’ve grown apart in the last year and a half following the former Olympian’s transition.

In a preview for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 32-year-old reality star explained in a confessional why their relationship has been strained. “I have a ton of opinions and feelings about Cait,” she said. "But before Caitlyn, there was Bruce, and Bruce was in my life for 24 years, so I’m gonna have the sit-down.”

Caitlyn, 67, goes to Khloé’s home to have the much-needed, emotional conversation. "Day after day, month after month, nobody calls, nobody checks in. Just, ‘Hey how are you doing?' You can’t help but sit there and think, ‘Is it because I transitioned? They don’t like me anymore?’” the former Olympic decathlete tells Khloé. "I want to know what I did wrong, what I didn’t do wrong, what I did right, and move forward."

The Revenge Body host responds by saying that she was dealing with a lot in her own life, which included ex-husband Lamar Odom’s overdose. "I don’t necessarily want to say you did anything wrong. I don’t know if just because you didn’t do something the way I would have preferred, that makes it wrong,” Khloé explains. "I just wasn’t at a place in my life where I really could invest in new relationships or even something that’s this heavy.”

Caitlyn reminisces about helping her former stepdaughter through good and bad times and catching her sneaking out of the house. The Strong Looks Better Naked author agrees that Caitlyn was a huge part of her life after her father, Robert Kardashian, died of esophageal cancer when she was 19.

“For me, you’re all I remember, Bruce was,” Khloé says. “So not having you in my life, it’s a huge blow because I’m like OK, my second dad, this guy that I’ve grown up with, that raised me, was taken away from me, but no one really let me have that.”

Watch the whole conversation in the clip above and catch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

