Kid Rock is firing back against claims that he violated campaign finance law.

On Friday, September 1, nonprofit organization Common Cause filed a complaint against the rocker, claiming that he's been campaigning for Senate throughout the summer without registering with the FEC.



“I am starting to see reports from the misinformed press and the fake news on how I am in violation of breaking campaign law,” Rock, whose real name is Robert James Richie, said in a statement to TheWrap on Friday, September 1. “No. 1: I have still not officially announced my candidacy. No. 2: See #1 and go f--k yourselves.”



As previously reported, the singer first teased a Michigan Senate run in July, when he confirmed the validity of a new political-based website offering merchandise including a hat, t-shirt, yard sign and stickers in support of his campaign.



"I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real…” the Michigan native wrote on July 12. "The answer is an absolute YES.”



Shortly after, Rock opened up once again about the decision in a lengthy post on his website, saying he was seriously "exploring" the idea. He wrote on July 26: “I was beyond overwhelmed with the response I received from community leaders, D.C. pundits and blue-collar folks that are just simply tired of the extreme left and right bullsh-t."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.