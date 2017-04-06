Mirjana Puhar arrives at America's Next Top Model Cycle 21 premiere party held at SupperClub Los Angeles on Aug. 20, 2014. Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Edward Sanchez, who shot and killed former America's Next Top Model contestant Mirjana Puhar, has been sentenced to life in prison, according to the Charlotte Observer.

As previously reported, Puhar was killed at age 19 in a triple homicide at her boyfriend Jonathan Alvarado's home in Charlotte, N.C., in February 2015. She and Alvarado, 23, and his roommate Jusmar Gonzaga-Garcia, 21, were all found dead at their residence.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Sanchez, 21, was convicted of four counts of first-degree murder. (A fourth victim was shot three times two days before the incident.) He was given four life sentences without parole and an additional 13 years behind bars for a separate attempted murder case.

Charmeck DA

Emmanuel Jesus Rangel is also connected to the deaths. The 19-year-old was charged with three counts of first-degree murder but is still awaiting trial.

Puhar competed on cycle 21 of ANTM in 2014 and finished in eighth place.



