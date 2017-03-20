Kim Zolciak and her daughter Brielle Biermann are claiming that employees from Frankfurt Airport in Germany stole some of their belongings. The mother-daughter duo went on two separate Twitter rants about the alleged incident on Monday, March 20.

"Germany airport every single person who works here can go f--k themselves," Biermann, 20, tweeted. "SERIOUSLY @Airport_FRA all your employees need to get F--KED. they stole ALL MY S--T and are harassing a bunch of people! SO F--KING RUDE. don't ever f--king come to Germany. i hate this place."

Biermann want on to share that she couldn't "wait to get back to america," which Zolciak, 38, retweeted.

Crazy ass airport n Germany! 😡 So extra Told me its my government thats why they r searching all my stuff! Throwing my wigs around & shit 🙅🏼 — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) March 20, 2017

"Crazy ass airport n Germany!" the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum added. "So extra Told me its my government that’s why they r searching all my stuff! Throwing my wigs around & S--T."

can't wait to get back to america — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) March 20, 2017

The airport responded to one of Biermann's tweets an hour later. "@BrielleZolciak Dear Brielle, sorry to hear," the official Twitter account message read. "Those are serious accusations. Please tell me what happened."

