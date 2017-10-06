Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Over it! Kim Cattrall is officially done playing Samantha Jones in the Sex and the City franchise after playing the iconic character for nearly two decades. The actress told fans on Twitter on Friday, October 6, that her days as the character are behind her and that they should move on as well.

A fan on Twitter inquired about comments she recently made saying her age was one of the reasons why she doesn't want to reprise the role anymore. "So I've seen you doing interviews on ageism yet I see you on insta saying you too old to play Samantha? I'm so confused!" the fan wrote.

Josh, I've played 'SAM' for 20 years. Am moving on & so should you. Try #SensitiveSkin my show on @Netflix https://t.co/mJYOybZMi8 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) October 6, 2017

The Mannequin actress responded saying, "Josh, I've played 'SAM' for 20 years. Am moving on & so should you. Try #SensitiveSkin my show on @Netflix."

“I can’t. My heart isn’t in it anymore. I’ve moved on. 61 isn’t 53 or 41,” Cattrall replied to an Instagram user on Wednesday, October 4, who commented on a photo asking the actress to “find a way” to make a third installment. “I have learned so much from Sam. She was my hero but I want to rest & not work as much as I have been doing for years. I want a less hectic life. My decision reflects where I am in my life & I can’t change that without being unhappy. I hope you’ll understand.”

On Tuesday, October 3, the HBO alum hinted that she would be okay if the franchise decided to film the third movie without her, when she retweeted a post by blogger Perez Hilton that said, “RT if you think #SexAndTheCity should make a third movie and just kill @KimCattrall’s character!.”

Newsmakers/HBO/Getty Images

Cattrall called out her costar Sarah Jessica Parker for the remarks the Divorce actress made about the third movie not happening. “It’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva,” the 61-year-old told Piers Morgan on Monday, October 2.



She continued: “And now this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer. I think she really could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is, I never have.”

Last week, Parker, 52, confirmed that the franchise’s third installment will not be made. “It’s over. I’m disappointed,” she told Extra on Thursday, September 28. “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. it’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

