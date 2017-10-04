Death by cosmo! Kim Cattrall subtly hinted that she wouldn’t mind it if the Sex and the City franchise filmed a third installment and killed off her iconic character, Samantha Jones.

The 61-year-old actress sent fans into a frenzy when she retweeted Perez Hilton’s post on Tuesday, October 3, calling for a third movie excluding her role. “RT if you think #SexAndTheCity should make a third movie and just kill @KimCattrall’s character!”



“You could do that but then it wouldn’t be worth watching,” one upset fan commented on the thread. “It’s not SATC without her!!!”

Added another Cattrall devotee: “That’s like having fish without the chips.”

As previously reported, the Mannequin star called out Sarah Jessica Parker for comments she made about the demise of the third film. “And now, at this very moment, it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva,” the Golden Globe winner told Piers Morgan on Monday, October 2. “And now this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer. I think she really could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is, I never have.”

Last week, Parker confirmed that the franchise’s third installment had been scrapped. “It’s over. I’m disappointed,” the Divorce actress told Extra on Thursday, September 28. “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

DailyMailTV reported the same day that Cattrall allegedly gave Warner Bros. an ultimate, telling the production company she would only be involved in the project if they produced films she had in development.

Cattrall shot down the claims on Friday, September 29, tweeting, “Woke 2 a @MailOnline [poop emoji] storm! The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film …. & that was back in 2016.”

Sex and the City alum Willie Garson also voiced his thoughts on the reports, retweeting a Daily Mail article on Friday that alleged Cattrall’s “outrageous demands” caused Warner Bros. to suspend the film weeks before production was slated to start.

“Disappointed for all crew holding on for negations to conclude for their jobs, and of course, for the fans,” Garson, 53, wrote in another post. “Leave it at that. #Truth.”

The White Collar actor weighed in on the drama again on Wednesday, October 4, calling out fans for throwing him shade after his previous remarks. “Dear fans, because I’m ‘toxic’ I’m going to negotiate a contract for 6 months, not come to terms, then say I never wanted to do it anyway,” Garson wrote.

