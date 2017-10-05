She hasn’t changed her mind. Kim Cattrall continued to open up about her decision to not partake in a third Sex and the City film.

“I can’t. My heart isn’t in it anymore,” Cattrall, 61, replied to an Instagram user on Wednesday, October 4, who commented on a photo posted by the account “Every Outfit on Sex & the City” asking the actress to “find a way” to make a third installment. “I’ve moved on. 61 isn’t 53 or 41.”

The Mannequin star explained that while she will always cherish her iconic character Samantha Jones, she has no interest in diving back into Jones’ cosmo-filled world. “I have learned so much from Sam. She was my hero but I want to rest & not work as much as I have been doing for years,” Cattrall said. “I want a less hectic life. My decision reflects where I am in my life & I can’t change that without being unhappy. I hope you’ll understand.”

As previously reported, the HBO alum recently called out Sarah Jessica Parker for her remarks about the dissolution of the third film. “And now, at this very moment, it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva,” Cattrall told Piers Morgan on Monday, October 2. “And now this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer. I think she really could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is, I never have.”

Last week, Parker, 52, confirmed that the franchise’s third installment will not be made. “It’s over. I’m disappointed,” she told Extra on Thursday, September 28. “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. it’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

DailyMailTV reported that same day that Cattrall allegedly gave Warner Bros. an ultimatum, telling the production company that she would only participate in the project if they produced films she had in development.

The Golden Globe winner denied the claims on Friday, September 29. “Woke 2 a @DailyMail [poop emoji] storm! The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film … & that was back in 2016,” she tweeted.

Sex and the City alum Willie Garson has since weighed in on the reports, retweeting a Daily Mail article on Friday that alleged Cattrall’s “outrageous demands” caused Warner Bros. to suspend the film’s production.

“Disappointed for all crew holding on for negations to conclude for their jobs, and of course, for the fans,” Garson, 53, wrote in another post. “Leave it at that #Truth.”

The White Collar actor then subtly shaded Cattrall on Wednesday, October 4, when he tweeted, “Dear fans, because I’m ‘toxic’ I’m going to negotiate a contract for 6 months, not come to terms, then say I never wanted to do it anyway.”

