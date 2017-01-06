Keeping mum no longer. Kim Kardashian breaks her silence on her terrifying Paris robbery in a promo clip of the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians released Friday, January 6.



In the brief 30-second clip, the Selfish author, 36, can be seen in distress as she recounts the scary October incident to her sisters, Khloé and Kourtney, gesturing with her hands while trying to hold back tears.



“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” the reality star recalls. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.” Back in October, the mother of two was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint while alone in her hotel room in Paris. She has remained largely quiet on social media and only made rare public appearances since.



The preview clip also shows an upset Kim on the phone while a worried Kris Jenner hovers over her shoulder. “Don’t scare me, please. What’s going on?” Kim says into the phone in what is presumably a call about her husband Kanye West. She later explains in a voice-over, “I think he really needs me, and I have to go home.”



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kim made her low-key return to social media earlier this week with several intimate photos of her family, followed by a tweet on Thursday, January 5, informing fans that her psoriasis has returned amid the stress of the past few months.

“Wait why am I now getting psoriasis on my face?” she tweeted to her 49.4 million followers on Thursday. As of Friday afternoon, the tweet had more than 14,000 likes. Then, on Friday, January 6, the reality star shared an image of West, 39, eating in the kitchen, along with an image of herself chasing down daughter North, 3, with son Saint, 1, on her hip.



Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns March 2017 on E!