Another West is on the way! Kim Kardashian confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child in a new trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s fourteenth season, premiering on Sunday, October 1.

In the clip, Kim is on FaceTime with her sister Khloe Kardashian when she reveals the exciting news. “What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?’” Kim asks, to which Khloe replies, “The person’s pregnant.”

Season 14 is gonna be wild. Tune in this Sunday!!! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/rnpIdGiNyK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

Kim excitedly tells her younger sister, “We’re having a baby!”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in July that the parents of North and Saint are expecting their third child via surrogate in January 2018. Earlier this month, sources confirmed that the couple will be welcoming a baby girl. The KKW beauty founder, 36, turned to surrogacy after having high-risk pregnancies with both of her children.

Their new addition will have company as Khloe and Kylie Jenner are currently expecting their first children as well, and are both about four months along in their pregnancies, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly.



As seen in the clip, the drama doesn’t end with Kim’s revelation. The one-minute preview hints that viewers will get an in-depth look at the custody issues between Rob Kardashian and his ex-fianceé, Blac Chyna, as well as Kourtney Kardashian moving on from her relationship with longtime on-and-off love Scott Disick. “I’ve given up on being with the person that I have three kids with,” she tells mom Kris Jenner. Later, Khloe asks the eldest Kardashian sister if she has a boyfriend, and Kourtney smiles as she responds, “Yeah.”



As previously reported, Kourtney began dating model Younes Bendjima in December 2016. “Younes and Kourtney are great,” a source exclusively told Us last month. “The relationship is still developing, and it’s getting more serious.”



Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 14 airs on E! Sunday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

