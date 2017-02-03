Kim Kardashian is continuing to testify in her robbery case. On Thursday, February 2, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, was spotted leaving a New York City courthouse flanked by two bodyguards. As previously reported, a French judge was flown out to New York City on Wednesday to take her testimony and attempt to identify the robbers who broke into her Paris apartment last October.



"They have a lot of evidence that’s not out there in the media," an insider told Us Weekly of the case. "Kim is anxious to get this behind her but remains appreciative to the French authorities who have been really thorough and she’s happy justice is going to be served."

According to TMZ, Kardashian is expected to be done with testifying and won’t be cross examined by lawyers for the alleged robbers.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Last month, Paris police charged 10 out of the 17 suspects arrested in connection with the crime. French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche also published Kardashian's police statement, in which she described in detail the terrifying incident.

"I heard a noise at the door, like, footsteps, and I shouted to ask who was there, but no one answered,” Kardashian reportedly recounted. "I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. Then, beyond the sliding doors, I saw two people arrive with the gentleman from reception, and he was tied up. Both men were hooded, one had a ski mask and he had a cap and a jacket with 'police' on it. The second man had the same 'police' clothes, but did not have any ski mask. … It was the one with the ski mask who stayed with me."

Kardashian was then held at gunpoint, gagged and bound in the bathroom while she was robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry, including her massive second engagement ring from husband Kanye West.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics, and more delivered straight to your inbox!