Kim Kardashian didn’t need special glasses for the eclipse — all she needed was her babies.

While most people spent Monday, August 21, looking up at the sky trying to catch a glimpse of the 2017 total solar eclipse, the reality star spent her day cuddling up with her children, North and Saint West.

Total eclipse of the heart A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Instead of a photo of the sky, the mom of two shared the sweetest photo of her kids. She was photographed with North, 4, laying on her chest and Saint, 20 months, snuggled up in her arms. Kardashian, 36, is wearing camouflage cargo shorts and a black crop top, while her son looks comfortable in his shorts and long sleeve shirt, and her first-born is bundled up in a white sweater. 36, is wearing camouflage cargo shorts and a black crop top, while her son looks comfortable in his shorts and long sleeve shirt, and her first-born is bundled up in a white sweater.

To keep up with the theme of the eclipse that was flooding social media, the business mogul captioned the sweet snap with the title of Bonnie Tyler’s hit song from the 1980s, “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

Saint is showing his baby teeth in the pic, while North is staring off into the distance with a serious look on her face. Her mother’s fans started making her into a meme almost immediately with one Twitter user writing, “When you couldn’t find any eclipse glasses.”

When you couldnt find any eclipse glasses pic.twitter.com/HJQsSPM4RA — 🥀🔥 (@AIencia) August 21, 2017

Kardashian has been hard at work preparing to launch her KKW Beauty Powder Contour and Highlight Palette on Tuesday, August 22, all while spending some quality time with her loved ones. The business owner has been sharing some personal photos of herself with her family on Instagram lately, including some with Kanye West.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Last week, she shared a romantic black-and-white photo of herself whispering something into her husband’s ear, while he leaned in closer to her. The pair married in Italy in May 2014.



